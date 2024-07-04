Cheeky thief simply towed away eleven caravans

Owner recognized her caravan

And the robbery would probably have continued if a woman from Enns had not accidentally discovered her own caravan on an internet sales platform. She was clever, wrote to the seller as an interested party and at the same time informed the theft experts at the Upper Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation. They got involved as customers and arranged a meeting in the northernmost part of Burgenland on the border with Slovakia. There, the seller directed the investigators to an abandoned railroad station site where two caravans and various other vehicles and trailers were parked.