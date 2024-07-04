Married 25 years!
The Beckhams celebrate their anniversary in old wedding looks
David and Victoria Beckham came up with something very special for their 25th wedding anniversary. They slipped into their old wedding outfits for the anniversary!
"Look what we found," wrote Victoria and David Beckham in an Instagram post that went online on both profiles. The celebrity couple also published a photo showing them in their old wedding outfits.
Wedding looks for the silver wedding anniversary
And they were truly spectacular. Even at the party after the wedding on July 4, 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland, there was plenty of extravagance - in the form of a purple partner look.
And it's not just the former footballer who still cuts a fine figure in his purple wedding suit - wife Victoria is particularly eye-catching, as the photo shows. Not least thanks to the extra-long slit in her skirt, under which the 50-year-old's slender legs peek out.
"I can't believe it's been 25 years and they still fit," Victoria wrote in response to other photos showing her with husband David in their purple wedding outfits.
But the celebrity couple didn't just have fun celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary by recreating their old wedding looks, they also dug out other props from their luxurious celebration. For some of the snapshots, David and Victoria sat on golden throne chairs, just like back then.
Brooklyn wore a cowboy hat
But at least one person was spared the partner look: Brooklyn Beckham. David and Victoria's eldest son was already born when his famous parents tied the knot. And he also wore purple back then and a cowboy hat to boot.
Luckily for the 25-year-old, at least he has already grown out of his old clothes ...
