Comes from Augsburg
HE will provide goals for SK Rapid in the future!
SK Rapid reacted immediately to the short-term departure of Fally Mayulu: just two days after the sale of the 21-year-old Frenchman was finalized, his successor is already in place! It is not Jonatan Braut Brunes, cousin of ManCity star Erling Haaland, as recently rumored, but Dion Beljo ...
The Croatian Beljo is 22 years old and 1.95 meters tall and is currently tied to FC Augsburg in Germany's Bundesliga - and will remain so to a certain extent, as he is "only" on loan from the Hüteldorfer for the time being.
Born in Zagreb, Beljo comes from the youth section of Ciablia Vinkovci in the far east of Croatia and finally landed at FC Augsburg in January 2023 after spells at NK Osijek (31 first division games, 9 goals) and NK Istra (34/15). He has made 44 Bundesliga appearances to date, scoring five goals ...
Called up to the Croatian national team several times
Beljo has already been called up to the Croatia national team several times, and he was in the squad for the Nations League final tournament in June 2023 for the first time. However, he only made an appearance in the last European Championship qualifiers in October 2023, when he played 10 and 45 minutes against Turkey and Wales respectively. However, he did not score any goals.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.