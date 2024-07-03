Four days and nights of pop on Karlsplatz

"Pretty incredible" Vienna

To ensure that those musicians who still want to fine-tune their acts or have simply not yet caught the attention of the curators and organizers get something out of the festival, there will once again be two workshops on Friday, this time on production and a songwriting project, as well as two discussion panels, one on the past and future of punk and one on the influence of media digitization on music. The audience, on the other hand, need not fear that the Popfest organizers will run out of ideas. Music journalist Rotifer said that there is "new and exciting music in Austria every year, and that will continue to be the case for the next 15 years". Curator Binder agreed: "A new band every week - Vienna is pretty incredible in that respect."