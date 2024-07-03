Contract until 2028
“Only details left”: Bayern get their dream player
The tug-of-war between Fulham and FC Bayern Munich over Joao Palhinha seems to have come to an end. There are only details to be clarified and the transfer finally seems to be in the bag. The Portuguese European Championship participant has signed a contract until 2028.
Since August 2023, it has been a constant back and forth: Will Palhinha come or won't he? According to Sky, it is now clear: Munich are finally getting their "holding six". According to the report, all parties involved have achieved a breakthrough in the negotiations.
Everything is said to have been clear between the player and Bayern for some time. The European Championship participant definitely wants to go to Munich, as he recently made clear again on the sidelines of a Portugal match. He is set to sign a contract with the record champions until 2028 and is the missing piece of the puzzle in coach Vincent Kompany's squad.
Medical check after the European Championship
Most recently, the deal threatened to fall through again, as it did on the last day of the 2023 summer transfer window. The two clubs were unable to agree on the transfer fee. Now, however, a solution has been found. The record champions are likely to have to put around 46 million euros plus some bonus payments on the table.
Now only the details remain to be clarified, which should also be settled in the next few days. After the European Championships, the 28-year-old will undergo the medical check in Munich and finally sign the contract he has been waiting for.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
