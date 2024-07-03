Baby is here!
Nico Santos is a dad: “Everything relaxed so far”
Nico Santos spoke about being a father in an interview with RTL. "So far, everything is still very relaxed," said the 31-year-old when asked whether being a father had changed his work. Presenter Susanne Böhm said that she had heard that the musician generally only slept for three to four hours.
"The sleeping thing has improved a little bit," said Santos. "And I have to be honest: since I've had a family or started a family, I've actually been doing very, very well with sleeping."
Santos allows himself a "little break"
Santos announced in October 2023 that he was going to be a father. "We're expecting a new addition to the family," the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram. He and his wife Aileen would have liked to keep the news to themselves. "But many had already heard about it from other media outlets that beat us to it."
Santos said in December that he wanted to take it a little easier in the coming months: "I'm definitely going to take a little break, but of course I'll be doing something musically in the new year." He postponed his planned tour from spring to fall.
New album released in May
Nico Santos is the son of actor Egon Wellenbrink. He grew up on the Spanish island of Mallorca. He released his first album "Streets of Gold" in 2018, followed two years later by another album bearing the artist's name.
His latest album "Ride", which was released in May, features the lows of recent years, but also many highs - such as the wedding to his wife Aileen.
