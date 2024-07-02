Peter Pilz in court: “Gagged like a civil servant”

"Accused without investigation"

In April 2018, the Ministry of the Interior, led at the time by Herbert Kickl (FPÖ), felt disparaged by a press release in which Pilz described the deportation of an Afghan refugee as an "official murder attempt" and accused the Austrian authorities of handing the man over to "his executioners and his stoners in Afghanistan". A subsequent complaint filed by the Ministry of the Interior for defamation was apparently not processed for years: when Pilz requested access to the files in February 2022, the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office stated that the reportable file had been with the Vienna Senior Public Prosecutor's Office (OStA) since April 2018. Pilz finds the fact that he is now being brought to court more than six years later for his criticism of the authorities' actions in need of clarification: "There has been no investigation into this matter. I am being charged without an investigation."