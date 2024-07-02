Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sattledt No. 1 again

These municipalities are in the best financial position

Nachrichten
02.07.2024 15:09

Every year, the Center for Public Administration Research publishes the so-called creditworthiness ranking of municipalities. The current report lists the 250 municipalities that are in the best financial position nationwide. Sattledt remains Upper Austria's front runner. What about the others?

comment0 Kommentare

The highest transfer amounts of all the federal states and the most compulsory levies: According to SPÖ leader Michael Lindner, these are the reasons why many municipalities in Upper Austria are short of money. More than 104 municipalities have already had to apply for hardship compensation this year - in other words, they need a financial injection from the state.

But they still exist: those municipalities that are not struggling financially. They have made it into the top 250 of the most economically efficient municipalities in the KDZ - Center for Public Administration Research's creditworthiness ranking. In Upper Austria, as in previous years, Sattledt came out on top. With a credit rating of 1.17 (school grading system), the municipality of 3100 inhabitants in the district of Wels-Land is ranked 9th nationwide.

In addition to Wolfern and Helpfau-Uttendorf, both of which are still in the top 50, Ohlsdorf and Eschenau in the Hausruckkreis district stand out particularly from an Upper Austrian perspective this year: the two newcomers in the ranking achieved fourth and fifth place in Upper Austria from a standing start (95 and 105 nationwide).

The top Austrian municipalities can be found in Salzburg (Elixhausen, Dienten) and Tyrol (Niederndorf, Langkampfen). The municipalities in Carinthia have the lowest credit ratings - but not all that glitters is gold in Upper Austria either: most of the local municipalities are in the bottom half of the ranking.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Ortner
Christian Ortner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf