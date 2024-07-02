Sattledt No. 1 again
These municipalities are in the best financial position
Every year, the Center for Public Administration Research publishes the so-called creditworthiness ranking of municipalities. The current report lists the 250 municipalities that are in the best financial position nationwide. Sattledt remains Upper Austria's front runner. What about the others?
The highest transfer amounts of all the federal states and the most compulsory levies: According to SPÖ leader Michael Lindner, these are the reasons why many municipalities in Upper Austria are short of money. More than 104 municipalities have already had to apply for hardship compensation this year - in other words, they need a financial injection from the state.
But they still exist: those municipalities that are not struggling financially. They have made it into the top 250 of the most economically efficient municipalities in the KDZ - Center for Public Administration Research's creditworthiness ranking. In Upper Austria, as in previous years, Sattledt came out on top. With a credit rating of 1.17 (school grading system), the municipality of 3100 inhabitants in the district of Wels-Land is ranked 9th nationwide.
In addition to Wolfern and Helpfau-Uttendorf, both of which are still in the top 50, Ohlsdorf and Eschenau in the Hausruckkreis district stand out particularly from an Upper Austrian perspective this year: the two newcomers in the ranking achieved fourth and fifth place in Upper Austria from a standing start (95 and 105 nationwide).
The top Austrian municipalities can be found in Salzburg (Elixhausen, Dienten) and Tyrol (Niederndorf, Langkampfen). The municipalities in Carinthia have the lowest credit ratings - but not all that glitters is gold in Upper Austria either: most of the local municipalities are in the bottom half of the ranking.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
