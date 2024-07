Concentrated female power for Vienna’s economy

Women entrepreneurs are playing an increasingly important role in Vienna's economy. There are around 45,000 individual female entrepreneurs in the city. Just under 1000 are active in the city center, which corresponds to around half of all companies. The majority are in the retail sector. One of the strong women is 75-year-old Sissy Marczell, who left her long career as a surgeon behind to pursue her long-standing passion. At the age of 50, she trained as a model and opened her own fashion boutique in the first district and today not only offers stylish clothing, but also works as a style and color consultant.