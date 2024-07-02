ÖFB women’s squad without surprises

Germany are first in Group 4 of the A-League with twelve points, Iceland have seven and Austria four. Poland are still without points, which is why three points are a must for the ÖFB team in Altach. The third and fourth-placed teams in the group will have to go through a multi-stage play-off in the fall to make it to the 2025 finals, which will be held in Switzerland. "We wanted to prevent that by all means, but we didn't manage it," said Fuhrmann. The coaching team had to question themselves as to the reasons. "Because it wasn't a pressure situation for us."