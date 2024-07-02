Cable car travels up the Zwölferhorn with solar power

Operators speak of a unique project

There have been concerns from environmentalists, but he does not believe these are justified, said Kloiber at the press conference on Tuesday. The operators are of the same opinion. The building was constructed on steel piles that protrude two and a half meters into the ground. Photovoltaic modules were installed on them - not visible from Lake Wolfgangsee, as the operators emphasize. "There is no other system like this in the world that operates a cable car at 1,500 meters above sea level," says Arthur Moser, Managing Director of Zwölferhorn Seilbahn Geselllschaft.