VdB: “In every European Championship there is this one team …”
It is not uncommon for the Federal President to enjoy a sporting event live. But Alexander Van der Bellen now has a special greeting for "our lads" at the European Football Championships.
The office of the Federal President sent the "Krone" a snapshot of Alexander Van der Bellen: with a red-white-red scarf, shirt without jacket and tie, in the middle of the reception hall of the presidential chancellery. This is a rare sight ...
Van der Bellen also sends a hopeful greeting to the ÖFB team, which, as is well known, will play Turkey in the round of 16 of the European Football Championship tonight (live on krone.at from 9 pm).
In every European Championship there is that one team that not only fulfills the hopes and dreams of the fans, but exceeds them.
Bundespräsident Alexander Van der Bellen
Van der Bellen to the "Krone": "Of course I've followed the games so far with great interest and I have to say: it's already been an incredible performance! Group victory - sensational! In every European Championship there is that one team that not only fulfills the hopes and dreams of the fans, but goes beyond them. It could well be that our lads are that team. I wish our national team the same fighting spirit going into the remaining games."
The president, who already wished team boss Ralf Rangnick "all the best" via text message last week, is probably speaking from the soul of many. The Austrians have had a brilliant run in the tournament so far, fulfilling and even exceeding many hopes by reaching the round of 16 - but is there really more to come?
Some observers already see "our lads" as the secret favorites for the title - including Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu himself ("very strong, my secret favorite").
After all, according to the data analysis website "Opta", the odds of Austria actually winning the title were recently 3.64 percent and 49.3 percent for a win against Turkey. We'll know more tonight!
