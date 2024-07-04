For Gucci shoot
Miley Cyrus had to go hiking in high heels
No way, just lying around! Miley Cyrus has now revealed that some photo shoots are anything but easy jobs. The singer had to hike to the Hollywood logo in high heels for the pictures for the new Gucci Flora campaign.
Miley Cyrus has been promoting Gucci's Flora fragrances since 2021 and can therefore naturally also be seen in the advertising clips for the new fragrance "Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum".
"I do everything in high heels"
But the campaign shoot turned into a real ordeal for the singer. As Miley revealed, she had to hike up the steep hill above Los Angeles in high heels so that she could pose in front of the famous Hollywood sign.
She told her godmother Dolly Parton about it, the 31-year-old has now revealed. And the country icon's reaction made her smile. "When I told my godmother Dolly that I was walking to the Hollywood sign in high heels, she said: 'Darling, I do everything in high heels!"
Dreams that become reality
Nevertheless, the shoot was something very special, Cyrus continued: "For me, the Hollywood sign stands for making dreams come true. I love John Lennon's quote: 'A dream we dream alone is just a dream, but a dream we dream together becomes a reality'."
For the campaign pictures, Miley Cyrus finally posed in front of the Hollywood sign. The singer can also be seen running through flower bushes and dipping into the cool water with stilettos on her feet in the advertising clip.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
