Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For Gucci shoot

Miley Cyrus had to go hiking in high heels

Nachrichten
04.07.2024 08:00

No way, just lying around! Miley Cyrus has now revealed that some photo shoots are anything but easy jobs. The singer had to hike to the Hollywood logo in high heels for the pictures for the new Gucci Flora campaign.

comment0 Kommentare

Miley Cyrus has been promoting Gucci's Flora fragrances since 2021 and can therefore naturally also be seen in the advertising clips for the new fragrance "Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum".

"I do everything in high heels"
But the campaign shoot turned into a real ordeal for the singer. As Miley revealed, she had to hike up the steep hill above Los Angeles in high heels so that she could pose in front of the famous Hollywood sign.

She told her godmother Dolly Parton about it, the 31-year-old has now revealed. And the country icon's reaction made her smile. "When I told my godmother Dolly that I was walking to the Hollywood sign in high heels, she said: 'Darling, I do everything in high heels!"

Dreams that become reality
Nevertheless, the shoot was something very special, Cyrus continued: "For me, the Hollywood sign stands for making dreams come true. I love John Lennon's quote: 'A dream we dream alone is just a dream, but a dream we dream together becomes a reality'."

For the campaign pictures, Miley Cyrus finally posed in front of the Hollywood sign. The singer can also be seen running through flower bushes and dipping into the cool water with stilettos on her feet in the advertising clip.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf