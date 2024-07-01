Unemployment up 9.9 percent in June

As long as the economic dynamics do not become stronger, the labor market will be under pressure, said Minister of Economy and Labor Martin Kocher (ÖVP) at a press conference in Vienna on Monday. It will "take some time" before the economic upturn expected for the fall makes itself felt on the labor market. However, Kocher pointed out that we currently have "the third-lowest unemployment rate of the last ten years on June 30" and that there are "a lot of vacancies". "Only in 2022 and 2023 was the unemployment rate even lower due to catch-up effects after the coronavirus pandemic."