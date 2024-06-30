A rousing celebration for all “people of the heart”

Honors for volunteers

In addition to the municipality of Leitzersdorf, Viktoria Faber and Gerhard Zwinz were also honored as "Krone Heart People". "Sometimes you have to take people by the hand to get them involved," said firefighter and paramedic Zwinz. He himself completed 1,200 hours in the rescue service alone last year. "People of the heart are people who go above and beyond the call of duty and stand up for others," says Christian Gepp, Member of Parliament and Mayor of Korneuburg.