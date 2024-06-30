Disruptive action on the Ring
Styrian head of state rails against activists
Early on Sunday morning, climate activists caused a stir at the Red Bull Ring, storming onto the track before the Formula 3 race. They were arrested shortly afterwards. "These so-called activists are taking tens of thousands of motorsport fans hostage with actions like this," ranted Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler.
So it happened on the last day of the Grand Prix weekend in the Mur Valley: The climate activists made the appearance that many had expected (or rather feared). Before the start of the Formula 3 race, two men and a woman, who according to the police had also been involved in the disruption at the Erzbergrodeo, got onto the track.
"They apparently got onto the track in the western, wooded section. They were only stopped by security in the gravel bed at turn three," reports police spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher. According to reports, the activists did not want to stick themselves there, but wanted to chain themselves to the track. It's hard to imagine what could have happened if the Formula 3 race had already been underway.
Activists uncooperative
The trio was subsequently arrested and questioned at Knittelfeld police station. According to the police, the activists were not particularly cooperative. They are now facing several criminal charges, for example for obtaining a service because they were at the Ring site without a ticket, and charges of damage to property are also being investigated.
"I don't see them as activists"
After the Narcissus Festival and the Erzbergrodeo, the climate activists have now chosen the largest possible stage available in Styria to draw attention to their cause. Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler showed little understanding for this in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper: "I don't see these people as activists, they're dangers! They are taking tens of thousands of peaceful motorsport fans hostage and damaging the climate - namely that of our society."
In addition, such actions also endanger drivers and security forces - "and ultimately also our joint efforts for climate protection".
