1750 winners beaming at the finish line of the Innsbruckathlon

Five, four, three, two, one: "Let's go", echoed yesterday in front of the Landestheater. What was going on? The "Beat the City Tour" powered by "Kronen Zeitung" made a stop in Innsbruck. 1750 participants (plus 750 children the evening before) tackled the ten-kilometer route in sweaty temperatures. However, it was not just a question of being fast, but also of being skillful. There were also more than 20 obstacles of various kinds to overcome.