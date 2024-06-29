At the state’s expense at the EM: turmoil surrounding Tyrol’s SPÖ leader

FPÖ criticizes lack of compliance rules

The opposition parties, the FPÖ and NEOS, have taken aim at Dornauer. FPÖ state party chairman Markus Abwerzger said that the added value of Dornauer's presence in Berlin "for the state of Tyrol, the Tyrolean taxpayer or Tyrolean sport is not clear to me". The lack of compliance rules was "appalling". Dornauer once again showed "little sense of correct behavior." He also questions whether "as a member of government, Dr. Dornauer is even allowed to accept gifts, such as tickets, for himself and his employees."