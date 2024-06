Escape from Tyrolean police: car stopped at the border

"At around 7.45 p.m., the Kufstein police station received a report that a 47-year-old Austrian was driving his car without a license. In the course of the search measures that were initiated, the car with the driver, who is known to the police, was found in the Kufstein area," said the police. Two police patrols immediately took up the pursuit, but despite several attempts to stop him, the 47-year-old managed to drive onto the A12 in the direction of Kiefersfelden at the Kufstein-Nord highway exit.