Advice by the lake or at the zoo: Innsbruck goes mobile

In concrete terms, this means that from July there will also be stations at the Alpine Zoo, the quarry pond, the Sillpark and the Tivoli outdoor pool. "We invite the public to come by - and start the summer with good advice," adds cost price advice coordinator Sonja Lezuo. In the event of bad weather, there will be an alternative date for the respective days. The regular consultation hours at the Bürgerservice take place every Wednesday and Thursday from 8 to 11.30 am.