Help with inflation
Advice by the lake or at the zoo: Innsbruck goes mobile
With the start of the vacations, the city of Innsbruck is launching mobile facilities in addition to the consultation hours at the citizens' service. These will take place on different days at different locations in the middle of the provincial capital.
The city's cost-of-living advice service is also available in July to answer questions about funding opportunities. In addition to consultation hours by appointment at the Citizens' Service, there are also outdoor consultations. "Inflation doesn't take a vacation - and neither does our inflation advice service. The Citizens' Service is on the move in summer and helps with advice and often very concrete actions where people are," says Innsbruck's Mayor Johannes Anzengruber.
In concrete terms, this means that from July there will also be stations at the Alpine Zoo, the quarry pond, the Sillpark and the Tivoli outdoor pool. "We invite the public to come by - and start the summer with good advice," adds cost price advice coordinator Sonja Lezuo. In the event of bad weather, there will be an alternative date for the respective days. The regular consultation hours at the Bürgerservice take place every Wednesday and Thursday from 8 to 11.30 am.
Further information and dates can be found at innsbruck.gv.at/teuerungsberatung
