Cheer on the round of 16 with the Steirerkrone!

The European Football Championship is entering the hot phase, the round of 16 is just around the corner - and Austria is still very much in the race! Now it's time to heat things up in the public viewing zones! With the "Krone Fanzone on tour" you have the chance to experience a unique EURO evening with family, friends or acquaintances.
The "Krone Fanzone on tour" has been carrying the red-white-red euphoria into the Styrian districts since the start of the European Championships - and also far beyond the borders of the provincial capital! At our stops in Graz, Leoben, Seiersberg-Pirka and most recently in Hartberg, where the main square was transformed when the Austrians reached the round of 16, soccer fans celebrated a EURO party with the "Krone".
Would you like to enjoy it too? How about experiencing the grand final of the EURO in the comfort of an exclusive "Krone" reader's table with the best view of the LED wall?
Take part now and win
As a reader of "Krone", you have the unique opportunity to win an exclusive EURO evening at the "Krone" fan zone in Kapfenberg and Schladming as a VIP. Enjoy the final match on July 14 in the best atmosphere at a reserved "Krone" reader's table for up to eight people. With food and drinks and the best view of the LED wall, this evening will be an unforgettable experience!
Simply fill in the form below and with a little luck you could win. The closing date for entries is July 4, 2024, 11.59 pm.
