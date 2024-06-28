Travel as a luxury good?
Vacation costs have risen faster than inflation
The prices of typical vacation products and services have risen significantly more than general inflation. Around half of the people in the lowest-income fifth of the population cannot afford a vacation.
Based on the general inflation rate, it was calculated that air travel would cost 11.2 percent more than in 2023. Travelers would have to pay 6.6 percent more for petrol and diesel, and 5.5 and 4.8 percent more for trains and buses respectively.
Prices rose sharply in 2023
"This year, holidaymakers will only pay the same amount as last year for package tours," said the Momentum Institute in a press release. However, spending on them had already risen sharply in the previous year.
Around a quarter of couples with children cannot even afford a week's vacation. Among single parents, almost half - 46 percent - are even unable to go on vacation.
Hotels more expensive, camping equipment cheaper
There would also behigh price increases for accommodation and meals. Accommodation in hotels and guesthouses in Austria will cost 6.6 percent more. For overnight stays abroad or in vacation apartments, travelers will even have to pay 9.4 percent more. On the other hand, things are more positive for camping fans: prices for camping equipment have fallen by eight percent compared to the previous year.
Spending in restaurants and cafés in Austria rose by 7.6 percent year-on-year. Food purchases in supermarkets were less affected by inflation (up 2.7 percent).
Outdoor swimming pools 8.9 percent more expensive
Those who make themselves comfortable at home do not have to worry about inflation: Prices for new garden furniture and garden maintenance only rose by 1.7 percent. If you want to go to the outdoor pool, you will have to pay 8.9 percent more.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.