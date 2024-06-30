On tour through the Alps with Hannes Reichelt

Former ski racer Hannes Reichelt is still in top sporting form and regularly lets off steam on his mountain bike and e-bike, among other things. Now you have the opportunity to explore the breathtaking landscape around Innsbruck with him. The Scott company will provide you with high-quality e-bikes so that you are perfectly equipped. Scott also provides a trained guide. All you need to bring is sporty cycling clothing and a helmet. You also have to take care of your own transportation to and from the meeting point.