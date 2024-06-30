Take part & win
On tour through the Alps with Hannes Reichelt
Experience the Tyrolean mountains in a very special way and win an exclusive e-bike tour with former professional skier Hannes Reichelt! Together with the company Scott, the "Krone" is giving away a total of 2x2 places for unforgettable hours in the Innsbruck area - on Sunday, July 28, 2024. Take part now and enjoy a sporty day full of highlights!
Former ski racer Hannes Reichelt is still in top sporting form and regularly lets off steam on his mountain bike and e-bike, among other things. Now you have the opportunity to explore the breathtaking landscape around Innsbruck with him. The Scott company will provide you with high-quality e-bikes so that you are perfectly equipped. Scott also provides a trained guide. All you need to bring is sporty cycling clothing and a helmet. You also have to take care of your own transportation to and from the meeting point.
The course of the day
The exact route planning and time schedule will be announced in good time - as will the exact meeting point. In any case, all e-bikes will be precisely adjusted there before the starting signal is given. After around two hours, there will be a break at a mountain hut where you can enjoy lunch with Hannes Reichelt. The tour then continues and finally takes you back to the starting point - in around another two hours.
Selfies, autographs and talks including
"During the tour there will be plenty of time for selfies, autograph requests and personal talks with Hannes Reichelt. I'm really looking forward to spending a sporty day in the Tyrolean mountains with the 'Krone' winners," says Reichelt. Take advantage of this unique opportunity and experience a day full of adventure and wonderful memories.
Take part and win
Now you have the chance to win an unforgettable experience with Hannes Reichelt in the Tyrolean mountains! We are giving away an e-bike day for Sunday, July 28 (duration approx. 5 hours) with high-quality e-bikes from Scott for 2x2 people together with Hannes Reichelt, including lunch. The journey will be organized by the winners themselves. The conditions of participation require previous knowledge and experience in handling e-bikes as well as a minimum age of 18 years. Simply fill in the form below and, with a little luck, you could be in with a chance of winning!
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Climate" newsletter of the "Krone" and not only receive the latest news on sustainability and environmental protection every week, but also double your chance of winning. The closing date for entries is July 9, 09:00. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.