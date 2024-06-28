Vorteilswelt
Shock on Ibiza

Evelyn Burdecki almost fell victim to scammers

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 09:35

Her dream of living in Ibiza almost turned into a nightmare for Evelyn Burdecki. The TV blonde was almost conned by scammers while looking for a home on the dream island.

"I'm still looking for a house," Evelyn Burdecki told Bild newspaper. She has now "gotten better" at preparing for house viewings on the dream island, the TV blonde continued.

Scammers wanted to rip Burdecki off
The reason: only recently she almost fell for scammers. "I wanted to buy a house and there was another guest house on the property, a casita, which was built illegally."

Burdecki admitted that she "didn't look at the papers carefully" and "almost wanted to sign". But before the final appointment, a friend who had taken a look at the property had become suspicious. And indeed: the second house was never entered in the land register and was therefore illegal, according to the 35-year-old.

"I would have had to pay a high fine," Burdecki continued. "That's fraud, in the worst case I would have had to demolish the house."

Beware of fraud when buying a house!
Marcel Remus, who works as an estate agent in Mallorca, is also familiar with the problem, as he explained in an interview with the newspaper. "There are independent estate agents, they are often called 'harbor agents' because they don't have a proper office and just sit around somewhere with their laptop trying to make big money. Selling illegal houses is a real issue. Even on Mallorca."

His tip: use estate agents you know and who are trustworthy. In addition, a lawyer who is involved in handling the purchase contract is "important for both sides".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.







