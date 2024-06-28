Sexy in a bikini
Donna D’Errico still as hot as in the “Baywatch” era
"Any objections?" Donna D'Errico fires back at her haters with a new post. They were upset that the former "Baywatch" mermaid "still" shows herself in bikinis. For the trolls, the 56-year-old is "too old" and "at the age when she should only be wearing swimsuits".
But D'Errico has no intention of being bullied or dressing less revealingly because of her age. She not only proves this to her subscribers on the erotic platform OnlyFans. She also makes regular nude appearances for campaigns run by the animal rights organization PETA and her latest Instagram snapshot in a red bikini definitely gives the lie to her critics.
"Any objections?"
She wrote: "Yes, I still wear bikinis. Any objections? I'm on my way to the beach today. Who's coming?"
The former Playboy Playmate makes no secret of the fact that she has restored her old dream figure to "Baywatch" level with the help of her plastic surgeon. Among other things, the mother of two has had fat removed from her stomach, arms and back to plump up her bottom.
Often criticized by other women
She was particularly criticized for this by other women - for whom she had some good advice in an earlier post: "Hater women: Please feel better about yourselves. Build other women up. That way you can shine too. And if not, you can just kiss my ass!"
The vast majority of her 2.8 million followers celebrated Donna for her latest photo and had "no objections" to it. One fan wrote: "You are so fucking hot!", while another gushed: "You look amazing - in everything you wear!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.