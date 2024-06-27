Vorteilswelt
A year of traveling

Van.we.travel

Nachrichten
27.06.2024 13:51

Tear down all tents and go traveling. That's what Niki and Martin did.

comment0 Kommentare

Who wouldn't want that? Just up and away. Working from the road. See the world. Staying where you like.

Two people from Podersdorf am See have fulfilled exactly this wish. They actually wanted to go on a backpacking tour through Cambodia. However, Corona prevented them from doing so.

"So we bought a bus without further ado," Niki and Martin explain. It was already fully equipped and the pair spent the summer months sprucing it up.

"Then we went on a test tour to Corsica and Sardinia," they say. From that point on, it was clear to them that this way of traveling was exactly their cup of tea. "The freedom and independence is what we want." After another trip to Albania and Montenegro, they also realized that they needed a shower and toilet on the bus. So in the fall of 2021, they bought an empty van and converted it to suit their needs.

Everything sold, apartment rented out
It was tested on short trips and the last "bugs" were ironed out. A trip to the north was planned. It was supposed to start in April 2023, but the weather in the north was bad. So we changed our plans three days before the start and set off for Greece on April 21.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
