A year of traveling
Van.we.travel
Tear down all tents and go traveling. That's what Niki and Martin did.
Who wouldn't want that? Just up and away. Working from the road. See the world. Staying where you like.
Two people from Podersdorf am See have fulfilled exactly this wish. They actually wanted to go on a backpacking tour through Cambodia. However, Corona prevented them from doing so.
"So we bought a bus without further ado," Niki and Martin explain. It was already fully equipped and the pair spent the summer months sprucing it up.
"Then we went on a test tour to Corsica and Sardinia," they say. From that point on, it was clear to them that this way of traveling was exactly their cup of tea. "The freedom and independence is what we want." After another trip to Albania and Montenegro, they also realized that they needed a shower and toilet on the bus. So in the fall of 2021, they bought an empty van and converted it to suit their needs.
Everything sold, apartment rented out
It was tested on short trips and the last "bugs" were ironed out. A trip to the north was planned. It was supposed to start in April 2023, but the weather in the north was bad. So we changed our plans three days before the start and set off for Greece on April 21.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.