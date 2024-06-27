“Parndorf is a real fixed star for me!”

The Theater am Kirchenplatz in Parndorf has been in existence for 28 years and has been directed by Christian Spatzek since 2012; the association has been cooperating with Kulturbetriebe Burgenland (KBB) since last year. This should also ensure the continuation of the event. "We at the association are looking for new talent and are really happy about the cooperation with KBB," explains association chairman Johann Maszl. "After all, we haven't worked for 27 years for it to suddenly end after us!"