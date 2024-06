Fan zone remains at SAK-Platz despite euphoria

Austria is currently experiencing its own summer fairytale at the European Football Championships in Germany. The enthusiasm in the country is boundless, the atmosphere at the public viewings in the fan zones is fantastic. In Salzburg, however, just 1800 people are enjoying the shared EURO experience at SAK-Platz in Nonntal. And there won't be any more. This was confirmed by Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) when asked by the "Krone" newspaper. We have to be happy that it was possible to organize a public broadcast in such a short time.