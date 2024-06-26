Ten children’s ideas that benefit the whole of Vienna

Children pay themselves a compliment by voting

The selection of the projects is also a sign of the maturity of Vienna's children and young people, as they voted for them themselves: the ten projects that received the most votes from Vienna's young population in an internet vote will now be implemented. For Wiederkehr, however, it's not just about the projects themselves: Over the past few months, the idea providers themselves have had to sit down with district politicians and civil servants to turn their ideas into feasible projects with negotiating skills and a willingness to compromise.