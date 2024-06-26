With success!
Two needles in a haystack
Imagine if FC Bayern had done this as part of their long coaching search! Just like Munich, another club reached a Champions League semi-final this year before embarking on a rather unconventional search for a new coach. With success!
Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, Oliver Glasner, Thomas Tuchel - they all turned FC Bayern down as coaches this year.
Although the club had only been stripped of its famous lederhosen in the Champions League semi-finals. Nevertheless, Bayern would never have thought of doing what another Champions League semi-finalist did to find a new head coach. Namely, to look for one via Instagram and Facebook or other social networks . . .
But with success!
This is confirmed by Robert Renner, the manager of Austria's table tennis subscription champions Linz AG Froschberg. They were not very confident that they would find another coach like the one they had for seven and a half years with Zsolt Harczi. A Hungarian who had not only coached Liu Jia and, more recently, Sofia Polcanova in the highly successful international professional team. "But who also develops talent and works with it sustainably," as Renner said in April. The club manager said at the time: "But there are hardly any coaches like that today - we will need several to cover all areas."
Found in the Czech Republic and Croatia
Which now turns out to be a mistake: On LinkedIn, a business platform used by 930 million users worldwide, two coaches came forward who fit the requirements profile exactly. "A Czech and a Croatian," says Renner about the needles found in the haystack. And he continues: "One of them will do it!"
