Two needles in a haystack

This is confirmed by Robert Renner, the manager of Austria's table tennis subscription champions Linz AG Froschberg. They were not very confident that they would find another coach like the one they had for seven and a half years with Zsolt Harczi. A Hungarian who had not only coached Liu Jia and, more recently, Sofia Polcanova in the highly successful international professional team. "But who also develops talent and works with it sustainably," as Renner said in April. The club manager said at the time: "But there are hardly any coaches like that today - we will need several to cover all areas."