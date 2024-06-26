Team and fans ready
Final against the Germans? The next steps for the ÖFB squad
Austria have already made history at this European Championship. As group winners, they now go into the round of 16 against the runners-up in Group F. But what would the rest of the tournament look like if they overcame this hurdle? One thing is certain: a clash against hosts and arch-rivals Germany would only take place in the final.
Georgia, Turkey or the Czech Republic are the Austrians' possible opponents in the last 16 of the European Championship. Who it will be will be decided on Wednesday evening. However, they are all hurdles that Ralf Rangnick's team could, or should, overcome on July 2 in Leipzig. But what would the rest of the tournament look like?
There could be a reunion with qualifying opponents Belgium in the quarter-finals. The ÖFB team will face the winner of the match between the first team in Group E and one of the best third-placed teams in the group in the quarter-finals. Group E is currently still completely evenly matched ahead of the final games (starting at 6pm). Romania, Ukraine or Slovakia could also still win the group. The winner will face Hungary, Slovenia or the Netherlands.
England or Italy are possible
These are also teams that Austria would not have to hide from in a possible quarter-final on June 6 in Berlin. In a sensational semi-final, they could face England or Italy in Dortmund on July 10. Neither team has impressed so far. However, they are two great soccer nations with talented players in their ranks who could realize their potential as the tournament progresses.
In order to experience a duel against our favorite rivals and hosts Germany, Austria would have to reach the final on July 14 in Berlin. Certainly a dream final for Austria, but still a bold dream. Even France, Portugal or Spain would only be met in a final.
