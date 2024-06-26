"Speak with heart"
Police officers and disabled people learn from each other
Prospective police officers were arrested virtually without resistance, residents of the Lebenshilfe workshop in Steyr played "villains". The aim of the undertaking at the security academy: to break down shyness and develop mutual understanding.
Awesome!", "That was really great!" - The residents of the Lebenshilfe workshop in Steyr were very enthusiastic during their visit to the Linz Security Academy. The budding police officers also allowed themselves to be arrested virtually without resistance, assisted the disabled people in case training or took them for a ride in a police car with flashing blue lights.
Reducing shyness
The aim of the project: to lose shyness in dealing with each other, "to speak to people from the heart", says Chief Inspector Gerhard Ortner, a teacher at the SIAK and the driving force behind the campaign. This is because people with disabilities often interpret body language differently and are afraid of people in uniform. Police students should learn empathy in order to be able to react safely in emergency situations.
Dummy pistol recognized
There was no sign of shyness on site. "I've already arrested someone," said workshop resident Emely, beaming with joy. Kevin willingly played the "bad guy" during the case training and a disabled person immediately noticed that the police trainees were only carrying a dummy pistol in their holster.
"Our clients should know that they can go to the police if they have a problem, that they will be helped there," explained Thomas Mayer, Deputy Director of the Lebenshilfe Werkstätte Steyr. Integration State Councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) praised the project and wants to encourage it to be adopted at security academies nationwide.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.