Is a canceled flight considered a prevention of work?

26.06.2024 05:59

The vacation is over - but there's no return flight! What do I have to do if I can't get back to work on time? Diana Bernreiter, expert in employment law at the Styrian Chamber of Labor, provides useful information.

If your vacation ends with a flight cancellation and you can't make it back to work on time, the question arises as to whether there is a legal reason for being unable to work and whether you are entitled to continued remuneration. The decisive factor here is whether the employee is at fault. As flight cancellations are generally unforeseeable, this cannot be attributed to the employee.

The employer must be informed immediately
If, in addition, all reasonable options have been taken to arrive at work on time despite the flight cancellation, the employee is generally entitled to continued payment of remuneration for a relatively short period of time. When assessing the specific entitlement period, the distance from which the employee must return and the transport options available must be taken into account. What is reasonable therefore always depends on the individual case. Vacation and compensatory time off may not be offset for the period of absence from work.

If it becomes apparent that you will not be able to come to work or will not be able to come to work on time, you must inform your employer immediately.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

