Is a canceled flight considered a prevention of work?

The employer must be informed immediately

If, in addition, all reasonable options have been taken to arrive at work on time despite the flight cancellation, the employee is generally entitled to continued payment of remuneration for a relatively short period of time. When assessing the specific entitlement period, the distance from which the employee must return and the transport options available must be taken into account. What is reasonable therefore always depends on the individual case. Vacation and compensatory time off may not be offset for the period of absence from work.