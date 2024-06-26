Recycling project
Where old coffee capsules get a new lease of life
Recycling, what else? After enjoying a cup of coffee, take the packaging to the collection point instead of throwing it away: since the fall, an initiative has given a huge boost to the processing of used coffee capsules. Pettenbach plays a key role in this. The plant required for this is located in Upper Austria.
The enjoyment of coffee and the fight against mountains of waste - these two topics are now inseparable. When it comes to to-go consumption, a lot revolves around the question of how to reduce the consumption of cups that ultimately end up in the bin. When it comes to capsules, the use of aluminum is a major issue.
"We introduced our own recycling system on a voluntary basis back in 2009 in order to keep aluminum in the cycle for as long as possible," says Marianne Neumüller-Klapper, Sustainability Manager at Nespresso Austria. There are already more than 2100 collection points in the Alpine republic for the Nestlé Group brand's capsules.
Since October, more than 120 tons have been collected in Austria. This corresponds to more than nine million capsules.
Marianne Neumüller-Klapper, Nachhaltigkeitsmanagerin bei Nespresso Österreich
Bild: Philipp Lipiarski / www.goodlifecrew.at
Since the fall of 2023, the range of return points for used coffee capsules of all brands and materials has been expanded on the initiative of Altstoff Recycling Austria AG, or ARA for short, and the Austrian Coffee and Tea Association.
Pilot project runs until the end of this week
In Upper Austria, these can now be handed in at waste collection centers, all Billa Plus branches and all Nespresso return locations - at least until the end of the week, which is how long the pilot project will run.
Pettenbach More than nine million capsules have been collected in the last few months, all of which will be processed at the Seccon recycling plant in Pettenbach. Aluminium and plastic are recovered from the packaging, while the coffee grounds can be used to produce biofertilizer, oil binding agents and biogas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.