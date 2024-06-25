Alcohol: drinking habits “deeply rooted”

In Austria, people drink a comparatively large amount of beer, but few spirits. The research team also defined countries with a lot of beer, spirits and frequent binge drinking, such as Croatia and the Czech Republic, as well as countries with a lot of high-proof alcohol, but also anti-alcoholics. Examples of this group are Ukraine and Bulgaria. Finally, there is a group in which a particularly large number of people drink alcohol, often to the point of intoxication: Finland, Iceland and Ireland.