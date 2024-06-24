Ukraine aid approved against Hungary’s will

90 percent of interest earmarked for military equipment

The proposal for the indirect use of Russian funds for Ukraine was submitted by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to the governments of the EU member states in March. It stipulates that 90 percent of the usable interest income from the custody of Russian central bank funds should be channeled into the EU fund for financing military equipment and training. The remaining ten percent is to be used for direct financial aid for Ukraine. "We have a legal procedure to avoid any kind of blockade," said Borrell.