Benefits should outweigh costs

Salzburg’s subway project presents new figures

Nachrichten
24.06.2024 19:00

The S-Link shareholders are going on the advertising offensive with a detailed cost-benefit calculation just a few months before the referendum on November 10. 42,000 passengers would save the equivalent of three trips around the world by car every day.

According to the S-Link operating company and the cost-benefit analysis audited by the Federal Ministry for Climate Action, it is clear in simplified terms: in the long term, the partly underground connection between the city's main railway station and Hallein has more advantages than disadvantages.

Yesterday, the experts led by Managing Director Stefan Knittel and lawyer Monika Stöggl presented figures on Salzburg's mega transport project. The year 2040 was chosen as an example for the investment and operating costs.

According to Managing Director Stefan Knittel and lawyer Monika Stöggl, the metro operation will cost 81 million euros a year and would bring in a good 84 million euros (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
According to Managing Director Stefan Knittel and lawyer Monika Stöggl, the metro operation will cost 81 million euros a year and would bring in a good 84 million euros
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

A point in time at which all construction activities would be completed and the metro would be in full operation. "This results in an annual cost of 81.4 million euros, while the economic benefit is estimated at 84.1 million euros," explains Knittel.

Zitat Icon

The Ministry assessed the investment costs and the operating costs. Normally, infrastructure projects have a cost-benefit ratio of 0.6 - we are at 1.03.

Stefan Knittel, S-Link-Geschäftsführer

The so-called cost-benefit factor is intended to illustrate the usefulness even more clearly. The S-Link project with the emergence of the railroad in Friedensstraße has a value of 1.03. In Linz, a comparable project is also in the starting blocks. Although the value in Upper Austria is below 0.6, construction is definitely underway.

What the operators in Salzburg also cite as a big plus: 42,000 guests a day would help to save 136,000 kilometers of car travel. That is equivalent to three trips around the earth. Accidents and emissions would also be reduced.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Valentin Snobe
Valentin Snobe
