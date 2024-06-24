ÖFB team celebrates Alaba’s birthday: “We need you!”

"We want to see David back on the pitch as soon as possible," emphasized Arnautovic. "Because we need David, because Real Madrid need David, the fans, the media - everyone needs David." In the morning, however, he would have found it difficult to get up and congratulate his long-time companion and give him a hug. "I'm not approachable in the morning," joked Arnautovic on Monday afternoon in a humorous press conference ahead of the final European Championship group game against the Netherlands in Berlin on Tuesday (18:00/live on ServusTV and RTL).