Expert warns
Blackout alarm in summer due to heat and storms
The impending heatwave and high risk of severe weather have experts sounding the alarm bells again, but now in terms of blackouts: a large-scale power outage in the Balkans last week was probably a harbinger of a "hot" season.
Air conditioning shock, severe weather super-GAU and Russian threatening gestures are also casting their shadow over the domestic power grid. Last weekend, a nationwide power outage occurred in the Balkans, which was confirmed as a blackout by the European transmission system operators. With an average duration of just two hours, it was not a major problem, but probably a harbinger of a "hot summer" in terms of supply.
At least that's what Herbert Saurugg, President of the Society for Crisis Preparedness, thinks: "Last Friday we experienced only the third blackout to date in the international interconnected system in Central Europe. Fortunately, due to its short duration, there were no major consequences."
Disputes about potential dangers
Once again, however, it has become clear that there is no such thing as one hundred percent certainty when it comes to a total power outage. Rising temperatures and extreme weather conditions also put system stability to the test. Just recently, a storm destroyed 17 lattice pylons in the transmission grid in eastern Germany.
The consequences of a blackout would be fatal. Recently, the water pumps in the capital of Montenegro broke down, which is doubly bitter in the heat. I don't even want to imagine that in Vienna.
Herbert Saurugg, Blackout-Experte
Bild: Gerhard Bartel
However, the Austrian Power Grid, which operates the national electricity grid, does not see any danger "from today's perspective": "Of course, regional power outages can always occur, but we are not currently aware of any increased risk of blackouts."
Expert Saurugg replies: "Blackouts always result from a chain of unfortunate individual events, and that cannot be ruled out." Upcoming heatwaves, storms and poorly developed power grids are unlikely to reduce the potential danger in any case
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.