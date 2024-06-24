Millions in damages?
Dispute with the FIS: ÖSV files suit!
The Austrian Ski Association (ÖSV) has filed the announced lawsuit against the International Ski and Snowboard Federation FIS with the Cartel Court. The FIS under President Johan Eliasch is striving for centralized marketing of the lucrative international media rights. The ÖSV, which has marketed these rights itself up to now, fears that this will cost it millions.
"With its decision, the FIS Executive Board has restricted competition on the market. This is already having an impact on the ÖSV, which is facing a potential seven-figure loss," explained ÖSV Managing Director Christian Scherer recently.
In the delicate matter of the centralization of media rights, FIS President Johan Eliasch surprisingly announced in April that he had cleared the way for implementation. If he has his way, the model will take effect from 2026.
Shaun White goes his own way
Scherer did not want to assess the long-term consequences of possibly losing the legal dispute. Irrespective of the case, however, alternative scenarios are constantly being considered. The ÖSV is following the latest developments in the snowboarding sector with interest, where superstar Shaun White is launching his own halfpipe series - the Snow League - with prize money of 1.5 million dollars (1.3 million euros). While the Alpine Ski World Cup is held under one roof, there are several different halfpipe series.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.