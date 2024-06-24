Dispute with the FIS: ÖSV files suit!

Shaun White goes his own way

Scherer did not want to assess the long-term consequences of possibly losing the legal dispute. Irrespective of the case, however, alternative scenarios are constantly being considered. The ÖSV is following the latest developments in the snowboarding sector with interest, where superstar Shaun White is launching his own halfpipe series - the Snow League - with prize money of 1.5 million dollars (1.3 million euros). While the Alpine Ski World Cup is held under one roof, there are several different halfpipe series.