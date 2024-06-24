Europe far behind in the export of digital goods

Production concentrated, consumption more widely dispersed

The study also shows that production is concentrated among fewer manufacturers than for other goods in global trade, while consumption is more widely dispersed. Global digital trade had a turnover of just under one trillion US dollars in 2021, which corresponds to around 3.5 percent of global trade. At the same time, the sector has grown by almost a quarter (24%) annually in the six years under review. If this growth continues, digital products could account for 15 percent of global trade by 2030.