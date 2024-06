It won’t work without Kate: the exciting reasons

We have waited so long for this! And then, after her last-minute announcement just the evening before, the time had finally come: the pictures went around the world and are still the number one topic of conversation in England, so deeply have they become engraved. Catherine (42), Princess of Wales, finally appeared in public again after an absence of 172 days. In a brilliant white dress by her favorite designer Jenny Packham, which she had already worn without the distinctive bow on the day before Charles' coronation, she waved to the people waiting for her in the pouring rain at "Trooping the Colour" on his day of honor.