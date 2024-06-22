Comments on TUR - POR
Calhanoglu: “We are very disappointed!”
You can read what both teams had to say after the European Championship clash between Turkey and Portugal HERE!
Roberto Martinez (Portugal coach): "I think we played at the same level as against the Czech Republic. We scored first, which was important, and that changed what Turkey could do in a way. I think Turkey started well, the atmosphere was great. We were very focused defensively, after the first goal we controlled the game. The fact that we kept a clean sheet was also very important."
Bernardo Silva (Portugal midfielder): "I'm very happy with the three points. We're very happy with the way we played, and that's the most important thing. We are always evolving, if we didn't do that, something would be wrong. We feel we're on the right track and ready for the round of 16, even though we still have a group game to play. But this game was very important because we qualified in first place."
Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Turkey midfielder): "We're very disappointed, we didn't expect the goals in the first half. But we still have the chance to finish second or third. We have to recover and then do our best to win the game."
Vincenzo Montella (Turkey coach): "In general, I don't think we played a bad game. In the first 20 minutes we were closer to scoring a goal. If you don't score in the first few minutes against opponents like that, everything becomes more difficult. They were a lot more efficient than us and that made the difference. Arda (Güler; note) wasn't fully fit, I can say that clearly. He couldn't play more than 30 minutes without risking injury. There was also the idea of not substituting him 20 minutes before the end, but in the end I gave in because my opinion is that good players have to play."
