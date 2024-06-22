Calhanoglu: “We are very disappointed!”

Vincenzo Montella (Turkey coach): "In general, I don't think we played a bad game. In the first 20 minutes we were closer to scoring a goal. If you don't score in the first few minutes against opponents like that, everything becomes more difficult. They were a lot more efficient than us and that made the difference. Arda (Güler; note) wasn't fully fit, I can say that clearly. He couldn't play more than 30 minutes without risking injury. There was also the idea of not substituting him 20 minutes before the end, but in the end I gave in because my opinion is that good players have to play."