"Krone" fan zone
When the soap factory becomes a “dream factory”
The "Steirerkrone" brings the EURO to the Styrian districts! After our stops in Leoben and Seiersberg-Pirka, our guests celebrated the first red-white-red victory in a great atmosphere at the Seifenfabrik in Graz. The "Krone" fan mile in Kapfenberg was also buzzing. If you also fancy a "Krone" public viewing, you don't have to wait long.
How can Austria's EURO dream come true when the "Krone" in the Graz soap factory is mobilizing everything for Austria? In the "Fanzone on tour", hundreds of fans kept their fingers crossed for the public viewing thanks to the pleasant air conditioning provided by event partner "TIQA" for the hot second European Championship match day for red-white-red against Poland - and at the latest when Christoph Baumgartner scored 2:1, the Seifenfabrik mutated into a dream factory. The walls shook within the walls. In the midst of the collective red-white-red jubilation, for example at Marko Arnautovic's final penalty, "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann, Sturm legend Mario Haas and GAK leader Michael Liendl also threw their hands up in the air.
While "Bomber" Haas cheered along with Austria's team stars as an ORF expert during the live broadcast, Liendl also clenched his fist. "Well deserved! I can't remember Poland scoring in the second half," said the ÖFB team player, who made one appearance for the ÖFB team under Marcel Koller in 2016. "Better one than none," laughed the young coach, who led the GAK Amateurs to the top division. Liendl is not worried about the round of 16. "A good friend of mine worked closely with team boss Rangnick. He is the absolute boss, sets out a clear plan - and the team follows it."
Masterful finery
Two of the "Krone" teams in the lower division of the season that has now come to an end also answered the call of the "Krone" to the soap factory: the Oberliga champions Frohnleiten and the GAK girls, who finished the Landesliga as champions without a blemish. A masterful finery for the "Krone" public viewing.
See the best pictures from the soap factory in the slideshow:
Pure party also in Kapfenberg
European Championship fever has been running rampant in Styria since Austria's 3:1 win over Poland! In the "Krone" fan zone on Kapfenberg's main square (see pictures below), which is open free of charge every match day, 2500 fans celebrated Austria's first EURO win.
Fan zone makes a stop in Hartberg
But now things are getting even hotter at the European Championships - also in the mobile fan zones of the "Krone". In addition to Kapfenberg, the Austria v Holland (18) match in the battle for the round of 16 will be shown live on the main square in Hartberg next Tuesday. The event opens at 5 pm and admission is free! Let's shout Austria on to the next round together!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
