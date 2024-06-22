When the soap factory becomes a “dream factory”

How can Austria's EURO dream come true when the "Krone" in the Graz soap factory is mobilizing everything for Austria? In the "Fanzone on tour", hundreds of fans kept their fingers crossed for the public viewing thanks to the pleasant air conditioning provided by event partner "TIQA" for the hot second European Championship match day for red-white-red against Poland - and at the latest when Christoph Baumgartner scored 2:1, the Seifenfabrik mutated into a dream factory. The walls shook within the walls. In the midst of the collective red-white-red jubilation, for example at Marko Arnautovic's final penalty, "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann, Sturm legend Mario Haas and GAK leader Michael Liendl also threw their hands up in the air.