AfD is now apparently founding its own EU parliamentary group

Possible members of the new group would be SOS Romania, Se Acabó la Fiesta from Spain, NIKH from Greece, Konfederacja from Poland, Hnutie Republika from Slovakia and Mi Hazánk Mozgalom (Our Homeland Movement) from Hungary. An MEP from the French Reconquete, which was previously part of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), could also join the grouping. Political groups in the European Parliament require at least 23 members, who in turn must come from at least seven member states.