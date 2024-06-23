Young Upper Austrians become lifesavers

The chance of helping is 1 in 500,000

Fortunately, David is not alone in his willingness to help. 20-year-old Eva from St. Florian near Linz also recently became a lifesaver for a woman from Central Europe. "One in 500,000 - that's the number my former schoolmates and I were told when we got typed at school. This means that out of 500,000 people registered in the database, exactly one person's stem cells are suitable for donation," says the young woman.