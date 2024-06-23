Vorteilswelt
Stem cells donated

Young Upper Austrians become lifesavers

Nachrichten
23.06.2024 15:00

Eva (20) and David (19) recently became lifesavers for two women from Central Europe and North America respectively. The two young Upper Austrians typed themselves and donated their stem cells. And they agree on one thing: they would help again in a heartbeat.

comment0 Kommentare

"For me as a donor, it's incredibly nice to know that you can help someone so easily. I hope that my donation will make a positive difference to the recipient's life," says a delighted David from Losenstein. The 19-year-old had himself typed at a campaign organized by HTL Steyr two years ago. He has now donated his healthy stem cells to a woman in North America.

"Enriching experience"
"Donating stem cells was an enriching experience. It showed me how important it is to be part of a donation register and to be willing to help others when the opportunity arises," says the lifesaver. One thing is already certain for the 19-year-old: "I would do it again at any time."

The chance of helping is 1 in 500,000
Fortunately, David is not alone in his willingness to help. 20-year-old Eva from St. Florian near Linz also recently became a lifesaver for a woman from Central Europe. "One in 500,000 - that's the number my former schoolmates and I were told when we got typed at school. This means that out of 500,000 people registered in the database, exactly one person's stem cells are suitable for donation," says the young woman.

David also became a lifesaver. (Bild: Geben für Leben)
David also became a lifesaver.
(Bild: Geben für Leben)

When she registered in 2022, she didn't think she would actually be needed so soon. "I have to admit, I was a little overwhelmed as the news took me by surprise. However, it wasn't long before the joy of being able to save a life trumped my fears," Eva recalls.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Folgen Sie uns auf