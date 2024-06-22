Special praise and warning from ÖFB team boss Rangnick

The ÖFB team started strongly, then fell behind and finally secured the three points thanks to an improvement after the break. "The first 20 minutes were almost perfect, we should have led more. After that, we gave the game away a bit and were careless with our possession. In the second half, we were clearly in control of the match," the German summed up. Under his leadership, the ÖFB team went nine consecutive games without conceding a goal after the break - the last time this had been achieved was between 1973 and 1975.