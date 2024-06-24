Completely new model
Automatically saved design
Bugatti launches the third hypercar generation. In 2026, the Tourbillon will succeed the Veyron and Chiron, again with 16 cylinders and a top speed of more than 400 km/h. However, the engine and chassis are completely new. However, the engine and chassis are completely new, as is the exterior.
The coupé's design is based on its predecessors, with the typical horseshoe radiator grille at the front and the "Bugatti Line" on the flanks, which continues the B-pillar in a large semicircle open to the front. And which also serves as a dividing line for the familiar two-tone paintwork. However, the overall effect is now flatter, slimmer, more sinewy and sportier than on the Veyron and Chiron. The look is not an end in itself, but also serves the driving performance. Numerous aerodynamic details ensure cooling and downforce, such as a newly designed, concealed diffuser or the retractable rear wing, which also serves as an airbreak brake.
Propulsion is provided by a plug-in hybrid drive based on a new 16-cylinder naturally aspirated engine. Unlike the 8.0-liter W16 engine, the combustion chambers are now arranged in the classic "V" and have a volume of 8.3 liters. At its peak, the non-turbocharged engine delivers 1000 hp. Added to this are 800 hp from a total of three electric motors - two on the front axle and one on the rear axle. They draw power from a 25 kWh 800-volt battery, which should also enable purely electric driving for up to 60 kilometers.
Despite the additional hybrid technology and, above all, the battery, the Tourbillon should be lighter overall than its predecessors. Chassis parts made of forged aluminum, extra-thin aerodynamic components from the 3D printer, the newly developed carbon chassis and the integration of the battery as a load-bearing part of the vehicle structure all play a part in this. This is another reason why the driving performance is even better: 100 km/h should be reached after 2 seconds, 200 km/h after five and 300 km/h is on the speedometer after ten seconds. The sprint to 400 km/h is completed after 25 seconds, and 445 km/h is the final limit.
But the Bugatti wants to be more than just a driving machine. The interior is therefore luxuriously appointed as usual. The instruments are made by a Swiss watchmaker, the center console is adorned with crystal glass and aluminum, and the only screen only pops out of the leather-covered dashboard when the driver demands it. There are no classic loudspeakers - instead, the door and cockpit panels serve as resonance surfaces. The seats are fixed to the floor, while the pedals and steering wheel can be adjusted to a wide range.
Delivery of the Tourbillon is scheduled to start in 2026. Only 250 units will be built at a gross price of at least 4.5 million euros each. In Austria, a fortune would have to be added on top of this in the form of the NoVA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.