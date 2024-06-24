Automatically saved design

The coupé's design is based on its predecessors, with the typical horseshoe radiator grille at the front and the "Bugatti Line" on the flanks, which continues the B-pillar in a large semicircle open to the front. And which also serves as a dividing line for the familiar two-tone paintwork. However, the overall effect is now flatter, slimmer, more sinewy and sportier than on the Veyron and Chiron. The look is not an end in itself, but also serves the driving performance. Numerous aerodynamic details ensure cooling and downforce, such as a newly designed, concealed diffuser or the retractable rear wing, which also serves as an airbreak brake.