Wreck with intact amphorae discovered off Israel

Sunk 90 kilometersfrom the shore

Never before has a ship from this period been found in the deep sea, according to a statement from the Israel Antiquities Authority. It sank around 90 kilometers from the shore - possibly due to a storm or a pirate attack. Only two shipwrecks with cargo from the late Bronze Age have been discovered so far. According to the information, both are located off the Turkish coast - but close to the shore.