Capital of Culture 2024
A colorful world of birds as new happiness on earth
All the little birds haven't arrived yet: the new "vogelfrei" exhibition at Landungsplatz station in Ebensee invites visitors to marvel and tinker. Even Elisabeth Schweeger, the director of the Capital of Culture, is inspired by the colorful flying creatures and joins in the crafting.
Over the past few weeks, materials have been collected, cut and glued and many a song has been sung in the process. Because: "Crafting makes people happy, I've seen that a lot recently," says Julia Stoff. She is one of the curators of the "vogelfrei" project. This exhibition in the former restaurant at Landungsplatz station in Ebensee is open from today - and is allowed to grow continuously.
So far, clubs, schools, kindergartens and retirement homes in the Salzkammergut have built imaginative birds of paradise from natural materials, feathers, fabric, leftovers or everyday things. "We have a bird made from a kitchen broom, a swan as a Glöckler pass, two-metre long, but also very tiny flying creatures." Even Elisabeth Schweeger, Director of the Capital of Culture, contributed a colorful flying creature, which brought a hearty smile to her face.
The biodiversity is set to become even more colorful
There are now 600 birds buzzing around the "vogelfrei" exhibition, which also remains a workshop space: "We continue to collect material, anyone can bring us something. And anyone can join in," says Stoff. The offer is aimed at young and old, but especially at families.
The "biodiversity" is set to grow considerably by the fall. From today, it is open daily, on certain days during the vacations, and there are also group offers. The dates for "bird-free" are best found on the homepage. The fact that the colorful bird world really loves songs could be heard at yesterday's opening with Hubert von Goisern and the Salinenmusikkapelle Ebensee.
By the way: on "Krone" day, July 21, a giant flying object will be built together.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
